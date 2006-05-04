Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Home Repairs

How To Repair a Leaky Roof

by Fix-It Club

How To Repair a Leaky Open Roof Valley

You've checked your shakes or shingles, looked for pooled water, and your roof is still leaking. It might be time to inspect other areas on your roof that often cause leaks -- open roof valleys and flashing.

­Open Roof Valleys

Advertisement

T­o repair an open valley: ­

Step 1: Inspect valley for holes all along joint. You can patch small holes with the same type of sheet metal valley is made of. Most valleys use either aluminum or copper. Using different metal to patch valley will cause corrosion.

Step 2: Clean surface of valley with wire brush.

Step 3: Cut sheet metal patch about 2 inches bigger all around than hole.

Step 4: Spread thick coating of roof cement on damaged area and press patch into place, bending it to shape of valley. Spread more roof cement over edges of patch to seal out water.

What You'll Need

Open valleys are relatively easy to fix with just a few simple tools like these:

  • Sheet metal
  • Wire brush
  • Metal shears
  • Roof cement
  • Trowel­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Waterproof Your Basement

10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Repair Your Christmas Lights

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement