How to Repair Windows

A venetian blind's lift cord is threaded up one side of the blind, over a pulley,across the top and through the control pulley, and then down the other side.A loop of cord from the control pulley forms the lift control.

Venetian blinds are one of the most practical and long-lasting window treatments around, but they can develop problems. When the cords break or the tapes look frayed and shabby, you can give your blinds new life by installing replacement cords and tapes, often sold in kits.

Step 1: With blinds down, tilt slats horizontally. Ends of cord are secured to underside of bottom rail. If bottom rail is wood, knotted ends of cord are simply stapled under ends of tapes. If bottom rail is metal, remove end caps and clamps from rail to expose knotted cords. Untie knot on side opposite lift cord, and butt end of new cord to this end. Tape two ends firmly together with adhesive tape.

Step 2: Pull gently on old lift cord to draw new cord up through slats on this side, across top, and through control pulleys. Leave a loop of excess cord for new lift cord, and continue to draw cord down through slats on lift cord side.

An equalizer clip allows for adjustments of the lift cord.

Step 3: When taped end of new cord reaches bottom rail, untape old cord, discard it, and cut off any excess cord at starting end. Knot both ends of new cord, and secure them the same way old cord was secured. Replace end caps on bottom rail, and slide equalizer clip off old lift cord and onto new one. Adjust cord with equalizer until blind works smoothly.

Replacing Lopsided or Tilted Cords

It's important to have properly working cords on a venetian blind. Sometimes the cord can become lopsided or tilted after extensive use and affect how the blind functions. Use these directions to replace a tilted cord:

Step 1: Untie or cut off knots at ends of tilt cord, and remove pulls. Tilt cord is simply threaded over pulley and out again; it doesn't connect with lift cord. Remove old tilt cord by pulling it out. Then thread one end of new cord over pulley and feed it in until it comes out over other side of pulley.

Step 2: Slip cord pulls over ends of cord, and knot ends to hold the pulls on.