How to Repair Windows

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Removing slats from a venetian blind system requires removing the lift cord and dismantling the ladder.

To keep your venetian blinds working properly and lasting longer, it's important to clean the slats and replace the ladder tapes when necessary.

Step 1: Take blind down and lay it out flat, all the way open. Untie both ends of lift cord, as above. Pull cord out of blind, and set equalizer clip aside.

Step 2: Remove slats one by one, stacking them in order. If they're dirty, soak them in detergent solution, then rinse and dry them thoroughly on both sides.

Step 3: Pull out hooks that hold tapes in place at the top of blind. (One hook holds tapes on each side.) Position new tapes in top box and slide hook into each pair of tapes, front and back, at sides of box. Slide slats into place between tapes; make sure they're all right side up, facing the right way. Fold ends of tapes under, and fasten them to bottom rail under last slat.

Step 4: Thread lift cord into blind, starting at tilt cord side and working up that side, across top, through control pulley, and down other side. Tapes have woven strips, or ladders, connecting front and back pieces on alternating sides. Insert new cord right at center of tapes, so these ladders are placed on alternate sides of cord. At control pulley, leave long loop of cord for new lift cord, and keep threading cord down through slats on that side.

Step 5: Cut off any excess cord, knot both ends of the cord, and secure ends to bottom rail.

Step 6: Slide equalizer clip onto lift cord, and install new tilt cord, as described previously.

Before rehanging the blind, check the control pulley mechanism to make sure it's working properly. If you can see dirt or lint in the pulleys, vacuum it out, and wipe the mechanism clean with a soft cloth. Then spray a little silicone lubricant into the pulleys to keep them working smoothly.

By following the tips in this article, you will be able to keep your windows looking like new and working properly.

