Top 10 Things That Devalue Your House

A sink like this could be a hard sell. Ken Hayden/Red Cover/ Getty Images

The bathroom is another room where you may want to pay some attention, but again, be sure to tread carefully. While you want to make sure you enjoy the fruits of your labor -- especially if you aren't planning on moving anytime soon -- you want to ensure that lots of other people will like it, too.

Bathroom renovations and additions can help increase your home's value, but going overboard with items like gaudy faucets, garish wallpaper and ill-chosen paint can be an easy trap to fall into. Sticking to mainstream and tasteful features will serve you better. If you do plan on moving, but not for several years, understand when that time rolls around, you might want to check out the current bathroom styles to see if yours is still in style or if it needs an updated look. If wallpaper was the route you took, you should probably expect it to take away some of the value from your home, unless you already intend on taking it down yourself and repainting in preparation for the market.

New flooring can also be a good move, especially if there's been any damage, but carpet should generally be avoided, as should vinyl flooring. (This is true for the kitchen as well.) And while linoleum is making a comeback, it's best to avoid it; many people still cringe when they think of it and the glue that holds it down. Some good options would be hardwood floors or various types of tile.

Last but not least, don't forget to give some thought to the toilet. People can be pretty picky about toilets. As in the kitchen, they aren't looking for reminders of past owners.

So if you're ready to move, following these suggestions could get you more money for your house. And if you're planning on staying put, you'll get to enjoy a classic, valuable home. For more tips and tricks for your home, see the links below -- they could give you even more ideas.

