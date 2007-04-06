Whether you plan to use your patio to entertain a crowd or to relax by yourself on a warm summer evening, you'll need some furniture. However, patio furniture can be quite expensive -- which is a good reason to consider building it yourself.
In this article, we'll show you how to build patio furniture that is just as sturdy, attractive, and comfortable as the pricey furniture you'll find at a home improvement store. We'll give you easy-to-understand, step-by-step instructions for building a picnic table with benches, patio benches, and an umbrella table. Continue to the next page for a detailed list of the tools and materials you'll need to start your patio-furnishing project.
Advertisement
For more information on patios and patio furniture, try the following links:
- For step-by-step directions for constructing your own concrete patio, including materials and tools lists, see How to Build a Patio.
- Read How to Repair Wooden Furniture for do-it-yourself repair techniques.
- Learn the entire process of finishing wood furniture at How to Stain Wooden Furniture.