Whether you plan to use your patio to entertain a crowd or to relax by yourself on a warm summer evening, you'll need some furniture. However, patio furniture can be quite expensive -- which is a good reason to consider building it yourself.

In this article, we'll show you how to build patio furniture that is just as sturdy, attractive, and comfortable as the pricey furniture you'll find at a home improvement store. We'll give you easy-to-understand, step-by-step instructions for building a picnic table with benches, patio benches, and an umbrella table. Continue to the next page for a detailed list of the tools and materials you'll need to start your patio-furnishing project.

Advertisement

For more information on patios and patio furniture, try the following links: