­Herbs are probably the most popular and intriguing group of plants in existence. Undoubtedly, the explanation for this is that over the centuries herbs have been used in so many dif­ferent ways. They flavor our foods, perfume our homes and bodies, decorate our gardens, and cure our ills. One way or another, herbs touch each of our lives.



In this article, we'll show you how to grow an herb garden.



Preparing Soil for Herb Garden Planting



Count your blessings if you're lucky enough to have a garden with rich fertile soil, which is deep and easy to work. Good garden soil is not easy to find, and most beginning gardeners soon realize they must improve on one or more conditions of the soil. Herbs can survive in a wide variety of soil types, but by making some simple preparatory changes, your garden soil can become as easy to use and productive as you'd like. Good soil must be guarded by proper management. In this section, we'll teach you the basics.





Now that you know what you need, you're ready to enroll in the soil-improvement program. In this section, you'll learn how to test your soil for texture and fertility. Then, you'll see how to improve soil deficiencies. There's no need to worry if you're not satisfied with the results of your testing. Improving your garden soil is easily accomplished and is a regular part of gardening. Remember, all of the soil-improving process doesn't have to happen in the first year of gardening. Take time working with your soil, and you'll reap the benefits of many years of fruitful production. We'll show you how to improve your soil, fertilize, and recycle soil to give your herbs the best chance at growth.





Sooner or later, most of us decide to try our hand at growing a few favorite herbs. If we haven't prepared our soil, it usually starts with a pot of parsley on the kitchen windowsill or a short row of dill in the vegetable patch. Once started, most gardeners find themselves increasing the number of herbs they cultivate simply because so many of them flourish with little care. In this section, we'll discuss the best methods to start an herb garden.





Like any other garden, you have many different options for layout and design when planting your herb garden. Do you prefer a container garden close to the kitchen for the aromatic herbs that you love to use in your gourmet recipes? Do you like rows and rows of lacy anise to sway in the breeze on a windy day? Does a wistful sigh escape your lips every time you pass an intricate knot garden? Would you rather plant a mixed garden full of herbs, vegetables, and even edible flowers? In this section, we'll explore the different herb garden options and help you lay out a garden plan to get you ready for planting.



Whether you like to cook or like to eat, nothing tastes as good as something you've made yourself. Your herb garden will be a source of fragrant, delicious seasonings for your favorite meals. Let's get started by preparing the soil for herb garden planting.