How to Repair an Oven

Clogged burners are a very common problem with gas ranges because foods spilled on the burners block the gas ports and prevent ignition. On some gas ranges you can remove the top ring of the burner to expose the ports. Here's how to clean a burner:

Step 1: Turn off the power supply, both gas and electric, to the range. Then remove the burner.

Advertisement

Step 2: Soak the burner in a solution of mild household detergent and water. Clean it with a soft cloth.

Caution: Do not use a toothpick or matchstick to clean the gas ports. If the tip of the wood gets stuck in the burner ports, it could cause a serious blockage.

Step 4: When the burner is completely dry, replace it, and turn on the power and the gas supply.

An oven that won't heat can occur for a variety of reasons. Check out the next section for tips on where to look to solve this type of problem.