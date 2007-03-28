How To Repair Gas Furnaces

There are many potential reasons that a furnace might not be working, but fortunately,

many of the solutions are as easy as pressing a button. Use this chart to fix a wide range of conditions that prevent your furnace from working.





GAS AND FURNACE HEATER TROUBLESHOOTING CHART



Problem Possible cause Solution Furnace won't run







1. No power.







1. Check for blown fuses or tripped

circuit breakers at main entrance

panel, at separate entrance panel,

and on or in furnace; restore circuit. 2. Switch off.



2. Turn on separate power switch

on or near furnace

3. Motor overload.



3. Wait 30 minutes; press reset

button. Repeat if necessary.

4. Pilot light out.

4. Relight pilot.

5. No gas.



5. Make sure gas valve to furnace is

fully open

Not enough heat

1. Thermostat set

too low.

1. Raise thermostat setting 5°.



2. Filter dirty.

2. Clean or replace filter.

3. Blower clogged.

3. Clean blower assembly.

4. Registers closed

or blocked.



4. Make sure all registers are open;

make sure they are not blocked

by tugs, drapes or furniture.

5. System out of balance.

5. Balance system. 6. Blower belt loose

or broken.

6. Adjust or replace belt.



7. Burner dirty. 7. Call a professional.

Pilot won't light

1. Pilot opening blocked.

1. Clean pilot opening.

2. No gas.





2. Make sure pilot light button

is fully depressed; make sure

gas valve to furnace is fully open.

Pilot won't

stay lit



1. Loose or faulty

thermocouple.



1. Tighten thermocouple nut

slightly, if no results, replace

thermocouple.

2. Pilot flame set

too low.

2. Adjust pilot so flame is

about 2 inches long.

3. Electric pilot faulty.

3. Call a professional.

Furnace turns

on and off

repeatedly

1. Filter dirty.

2. Motor and/or blower

needs lubrication.

1. Clean or replace filter.

2. If motor and blower have

oil ports, lubricate.

Blower won't

stop running

1. Blower control

set wrong.

1. Reset thermostat from

ON to AUTO. 2. Limit switch set wrong.



2. Reset limit switch

for stop-start cycling.

3. Limit control

needs adjustment.

3. Call a professional.

Furnace noisy



1. Access panels loose.



1. Mount and fasten access

panels correctly.

2. Belts sticking, worn,

or damaged.



2. Spray squeaking drive belts

with belt dressing; replace worn

or damaged belts.

3. Blower belts

too loose or too tight.

3. Adjust belt.



4. Motor and/or

blower needs

lubrication.

4. If motor and blower

have oil ports, lubricate.





5. Burner dirty. 5. Call a professional.





