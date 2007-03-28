How To Repair Gas Furnaces

Troubleshooting Gas Furnaces and Gas Heaters
There are many potential reasons that a furnace might not be working, but fortunately, many of the solutions are as easy as pressing a button. Use this chart to fix a wide range of conditions that prevent your furnace from working.
The pilot light is crucial to the operation of the furnace. Learn how to light a pilot light on the next pae.
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
GAS AND FURNACE HEATER TROUBLESHOOTING CHART
|Problem
|Possible cause
|Solution
|Furnace won't run
|1. No power.
|
|2. Switch off.
|2. Turn on separate power switch
on or near furnace
|3. Motor overload.
|3. Wait 30 minutes; press reset
button. Repeat if necessary.
|4. Pilot light out.
|4. Relight pilot.
|5. No gas.
|5. Make sure gas valve to furnace is
fully open
|Not enough heat
|1. Thermostat set
too low.
|1. Raise thermostat setting 5°.
|2. Filter dirty.
|2. Clean or replace filter.
|3. Blower clogged.
|3. Clean blower assembly.
|4. Registers closed
or blocked.
|4. Make sure all registers are open;
make sure they are not blocked
by tugs, drapes or furniture.
|5. System out of balance.
|5. Balance system.
|6. Blower belt loose
or broken.
|6. Adjust or replace belt.
|7. Burner dirty.
|7. Call a professional.
|Pilot won't light
|1. Pilot opening blocked.
|1. Clean pilot opening.
|2. No gas.
|2. Make sure pilot light button
is fully depressed; make sure
gas valve to furnace is fully open.
|Pilot won't
stay lit
|1. Loose or faulty
thermocouple.
|1. Tighten thermocouple nut
slightly, if no results, replace
thermocouple.
|2. Pilot flame set
too low.
|2. Adjust pilot so flame is
about 2 inches long.
|3. Electric pilot faulty.
|3. Call a professional.
|Furnace turns
on and off
repeatedly
|1. Filter dirty.
2. Motor and/or blower
needs lubrication.
|1. Clean or replace filter.
2. If motor and blower have
oil ports, lubricate.
|Blower won't
stop running
|1. Blower control
set wrong.
|1. Reset thermostat from
ON to AUTO.
|2. Limit switch set wrong.
|2. Reset limit switch
for stop-start cycling.
|3. Limit control
needs adjustment.
|3. Call a professional.
|Furnace noisy
|1. Access panels loose.
|1. Mount and fasten access
panels correctly.
|2. Belts sticking, worn,
or damaged.
|2. Spray squeaking drive belts
with belt dressing; replace worn
or damaged belts.
|3. Blower belts
too loose or too tight.
|3. Adjust belt.
|4. Motor and/or
blower needs
lubrication.
|4. If motor and blower
have oil ports, lubricate.
|
|5. Call a professional.
The pilot light is crucial to the operation of the furnace. Learn how to light a pilot light on the next pae.
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
- Furnace Maintenance: Save yourself time and money by learning the steps to keep your furnace in prime condition.
- Major Appliance Repair: If the furnace isn't the only thing in your house on the fritz, you can learn how to fix other machines in this article.
- Small Appliance Repair: Once you've tackled the furnace, a toaster or blender seems like child's play. Find out how to fix them here.
- Thermostat Maintenance: To make sure there's actually a problem with your heating system, you may want to check the thermostat, too. Learn how to calibrate a thermostat.