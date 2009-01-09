How to Build a Pond

The simplest way to keep your pond clean and healthy is to avoid overfeeding your fish. Give them only what they'll eat immediately and don't feed them while they're hibernating in the winter. Otherwise, routine maintenance chores include:

Skimming leaves and debris from the surface and bottom with a net as needed

Cleaning the basket of an installed skimmer

Changing or cleaning filters as recommended

Adding water to compensate for evaporation

Changing 10 to 20 percent of the water weekly

Checking and adjusting the pH of the water

Noting changes in your plants and fish

Your fish will tell you if they aren't getting enough oxygen. They'll come to the surface and ­suck air or congregate under waterfalls where the oxygen level of the water is higher. Reduce the number of plant leaves covering the pond surface, adjust the flow rate of your pump or introduce an aerator to correct this problem.

Don't worry about mosquitoes and other insects that lay their eggs in ponds. Your fish will eat the larvae when they hatch.

When the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), fish hibernate. Stop feeding them and turn off the pump. If you live where the pond is likely to freeze, drain your pipes and disconnect and store the pump and underwater lights. Bring indoors any plants that can't survive the winter. Trim dead leaves and blooms from hardy water lilies and lotuses and place their pots in the deepest water until spring reawakens your pond.

Adverse Weather Conditions Storms and droughts wreak havoc on your pond environment. Heavy rains can lower the pH of your pond and wash your fish into the yard. Winds and runoff drive dirt, debris and chemicals into the pond. Clean the pond and correct the pH as soon as possible after the storm passes. Drought causes water and oxygen depletion, fish crowding and disease. To cope with this, reduce the number of fish and install electric aerators. Restrict feedings and try to keep the pond cool. Check your fish daily for signs of disease and treat them immediately. ­

