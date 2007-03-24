



Though Romaine provides decent nutrition, iceberg lettuce does not, so to make the ultimate nutritious Although all varieties of lettuce are very low in calories , they do not all rank the same in nutritional value.Though Romaine provides decent nutrition, iceberg lettuce does not, so to make the ultimate nutritious salad , use plenty of leafy greens. Wonderfully flavored greens like radicchio, arugula, endive chicory , and escarole make a salad stand out in taste and nutrition. Some greens back up their fat -fighting bulk with a decent amount of





The 2005

The 2005 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating about 2 cups of vegetables each day. It takes two cups of raw greens to equal one cup of veggies, according to the Guidelines.



Lettuce is very low and calories, and many varieties are high in nutrition.



Health Benefits of Lettuce



The darker the color of the salad green, the more nutritious it is. Beta-carotene is the chief disease-fighting nutrient found in the darker-colored greens. As an The darker the color of the salad green, the more nutritious it is. Beta-carotene is the chief disease-fighting nutrient found in the darker-colored greens. As an antioxidant , it battles certain cancers

, and

. A dark-green color also indicates the presence of

, which helps prevent neural-tube birth defects in the beginning stages of

. Researchers are uncovering other important contributions folic acid has to offer to your well-being, like its role in the prevention of heart disease and inflammation. Most salad greens are also notable sources of vitamin C , potassium, and fiber.

pregnancy

Chicory is a good source of vitamin C

, another antioxidant nutrient linked to prevention of heart disease, cancer





, and cataracts . Some salad greens, including arugula and watercress , are members of the cruciferous family, adding more ammunition to the fight against cancer.

Nutritional Values of Fresh

Romaine Lettuce

Serving Size: 1/2 cup, shredded

Want more information about lettuce? Try:

Vegetable Recipes: Find delicious recipes that feature lettuce.

Nutrition: Find out how lettuce fits in with your overall nutrition plans.



Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Gardening : We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.