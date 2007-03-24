With so many types of lettuce to choose from, home gardeners will never become bored with this garden favorite.







Lettuce types are seperated into Butterhead, Cos (Romaine), Crisphead, Loosehead (Leaf) and Mixed. These varieties within those types are listed below.



Butterhead varieties:





Bibb, harvest at 75 days, has a delicate-flavored, dark green, open head.

Buttercrunch, harvest at 75 days, is an All America Selection with compact heads and a buttery texture; it can tolerate some heat.

Cos (Romaine) varieties:



Little Gem, harvest at 65 days, gives early, compact, and productive plants.

Paris Island, harvest at 70 days, is the standard romaine type; it has 10-inch heads and resists bolting.

Crisphead varieties:



Great Lakes, harvest at 90 days, produces a large, full head that will tolerate some heat.

Iceberg, harvest at 85 days, is compact with a light green color.

Loosehead (Leaf) varieties:



Green Ice, harvest at 45 days, has crisp, sweet, heavily ruffled green leaves.

Red Salad Bowl, harvest at 50 days, produces finely divided, dark burgundy leaves.

Oak Leaf, harvest at 50 days, is a heat-tolerant, deeply lobed, dark green leaf variety.

Majesty, harvest at 50 days, is deep purple-red.

Mixes:



Many mixed lettuces are now available. Summer Glory contains 7 heat-resistant varieties.

