Okra

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Okra flowers show that this vegetable is a member of the hibiscus family. See more pictures of okra & okra recipes.

Okra is a staple of southern cuisine. That's probably because okra is a warm-weather plant -- but the good news is that okra can be grown just about anywhere. In this article, we'll talk about growing and harvesting okra.

About Okra

Okra, a member of the cotton and hibiscus family, is an erect, tender annual with hairy stems and large maple-like leaves. It grows from 3 to 6 feet tall, and has large flowers that took like yellow hibiscus blossoms with red or purplish centers.

Common Name: Okra

Scientific Name: Hibiscus esculentus

Hardiness: Very tender (harvest before first frost)

Are you planning to add a little okra to your vegetable garden? Go to the next page for our okra-growing tips.

