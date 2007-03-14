Okra is a staple of southern cuisine. That's probably because okra is a warm-weather plant -- but the good news is that okra can be grown just about anywhere. In this article, we'll talk about growing and harvesting okra.
Okra & Okra Recipes Image Gallery
Advertisement
About Okra
Okra, a member of the cotton and hibiscus family, is an erect, tender annual with hairy stems and large maple-like leaves. It grows from 3 to 6 feet tall, and has large flowers that took like yellow hibiscus blossoms with red or purplish centers.
Common Name: Okra
Scientific Name: Hibiscus esculentus
Hardiness: Very tender (harvest before first frost)
Are you planning to add a little okra to your vegetable garden? Go to the next page for our okra-growing tips.
Want even more information about okra? Try these links:
- How to Remove Green and Yellow Vegetable Stains: Oops! If you've had an accident with your okra, try out these stain-removal tips.
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.