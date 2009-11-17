Home & Garden
10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

by Katherine Neer
10

Pest-proof Your New Home

If you have access to your new place a day or so before the moving van is scheduled to arrive, take that time to get a few things done around the new homestead. You could set off a bug bomb or have the exterminator come and spray. Even if you don't see any bugs, it's likely they're there, and you don't want to have to share your new digs with pests. You know it'll be more difficult to find and evacuate any critters after all your stuff arrives. And this way, you won't have to worry about your children or your pets being exposed to harsh chemicals during the bug bombing or spraying.

Recommended

