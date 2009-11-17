10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

Among many cultures, it's a popular custom to bring bread and salt into a new home. Essentially, it's meant to ensure that the homeowners will always have plenty to eat -- bread so that your family will never be hungry and salt so that your kitchen will be full of flavor. Whether you want to adhere to this tradition or not, it's a good idea to check out the local market and get a few staples. Between you, your family, the movers and any friends who are helping you, someone's bound to get thirsty or hungry during the move. Why not be ready with a refrigerator full of cold beverages, sandwich supplies and other snacks? And don't forget to grab some cups, napkins paper towels and toilet paper while you're at it.