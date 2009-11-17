10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

Once everything's off the truck, check your inventory list against what's actually been delivered. Has everything made it to the new place? This is where it helps to have both the inventory list and a floor plan filled out with what goes where. You can then walk through the house, room by room, and make sure that everything has arrived safe and sound. And speaking of boxes, be sure to open a few cartons of your most breakable items to make certain they survived the move. If Grandma Sophie's china and Great Uncle Claude's stemware arrived without a scratch, chances are your other stuff weathered the road trip, too.