10 Things to Do When You Arrive at Your New Home

While you're rooting around in the linen-filled boxes, unpack enough bedding to set up beds for everyone who is actually going to be sleeping at your house. If your friends aren't staying over, don't bother with the guest rooms -- you can take time later in the week or next week to get to that. For now, concentrate on the kids' rooms and your master suite. Make sure you find your daughter's favorite purple princess blanket and your son's flannel robot sheets; you want their first night in the new place to be a good one. And while you're at it, don't forget your husband's anti-snoring pillow.