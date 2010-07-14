Moving Checklist

Moving can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be -- a checklist can help. George Doyle/ Thinkstock

It's safe to say that moving is pretty high on most people's lists of things they hate to do. Uprooting yourself, especially to a new town or state, is never easy. But we'll let you in on a little secret: Procrastination is what will really make you miserable. Trust us -- there's nothing worse than frantically dumping your stuff into trash bags as the movers wait (and the clock ticks). If you don't keep on top of things, there will inevitably be all kinds of odds and ends that you'll be forced to reckon with on moving day. And that is never fun.

Packing up an entire household -- no matter what size it is -- can seem like an insurmountable task, especially if you've never done it before. But fear not, first-time movers -- we've put together a timeline and a ton of handy-dandy tips that should ease some of your stress.