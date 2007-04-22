Tree rose is a method of growing many varieties of roses. See more pictures of trees.

Tree roses are not actually a class of rose but rather a way of growing them. A bush or climbing rose is simply grafted onto a straight trunk, giving the desired treelike appearance.

Description of tree rose: Miniature roses are usually grafted onto trunks only 1 to 2 feet high. Floribundas, hybrid teas, and grandifloras are grown on stock about 3 or 4 feet tall. Climbing roses grafted onto a 6-foot trunk gives the weeping tree roses of commerce.

Planting tree rose: Space tree roses 3 to 5 feet apart; weeping tree roses, about 6 feet. Plant the same way as other roses; however, before filling in the planting hole, install a sturdy stake that is the same height as the trunk. Attach the trunk to the stake with elastic ties to prevent the trunk from being broken by strong winds.

Special needs of tree rose: Tree roses are very tender and require careful winter protection in all but the warmest climates. Those grown in containers can be brought indoors when dormant and kept barely watered in a cool space until spring.

Propagating tree rose: Tree roses can only be multiplied through grafting onto special stock.

Uses for tree rose: Tree roses are used as specimen plants, placed strategically where they will be shown off to best advantage. Smaller ones are often used as container plants.

Varieties of tree rose: Just about any kind of rose -- from miniatures to hybrid teas to even climbing roses -- can be grafted into tree rose form. Local nurseries usually offer only a limited variety.

