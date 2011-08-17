5 Ways to Protect Your Deck

Outdoor kitchens, extravagant patios and large decks are part of a growing trend in the U.S. to take advantage of outdoor landscapes for relaxation, dining and entertaining. A deck can function as a seasonal family room during the spring, summer and even the fall months of the year in some areas. Although deck living can be casual and easygoing, wood and composite decks still need regular maintenance and care. Even treated wood deteriorates over time, and the impact of water, humidity and sun exposure can have your charming, wooden oasis looking dirty and dingy after one season. Let's take a look at five ways you can give your deck the tender loving care it deserves.
Advertisement