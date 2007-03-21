Brussels sprouts have a somewhat bad reputation -- but, although they are often referred to as the dinner table enemy of children everywhere, these sprouts deserve a second chance.
They are actually wonderful sources of vitamin A, folacin, potassium, calcium and fiber. Brussels sprouts are low-fat and high in protein. And while they may be an acquired taste for some, others find brussels sprouts quite delicious.
In this article, we'll be discussing growing Brussels sprouts, selecting Brussels sprouts and the health benefits of Brussels sprouts.
Brussels sprouts are cabbage-type heads, nestled in large green leaves.
Brussels sprouts are miniature cabbage-like heads, 1 or 2 inches in diameter and nestled in among large green leaves, sprout from a tall main stem. Brussels sprouts belong to the cabbage, or cole, family and are similar to cabbage in their growing habits and requirements.
They're hardy -- they are the most cold tolerant of the cole family vegetables -- and easy to grow in the home garden.
Common Name: Brussels Sprouts
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Gemmifera Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll discuss when to grow and harvest Brussels sprouts.
