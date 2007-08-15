Cactus Care

Torch cacti (cereus peruvianus) can grow quite large -- arrange them in an area with plenty of space.

As your cactus or succulent collection grows, you'll have to give some thought to arranging your plants. Since light is important, window space should be evaluated carefully and used to its best potential.

Many people find that it's easier to take care of plants if they are all kept in one location rather than spread all about; they also complement each other if they are placed together.

In a small window, one or two large cactus plants or a number of small ones neatly arranged look better than several large ones stuck together.

If you have windows coming together at the corner of a room, or if you have windows on one side of a corner and can put a mirror on the other side, you will be able to arrange a space that can display an even greater number of smaller plants.

Place small tables next to the windowsill to create a desert scene while keeping plants out from underfoot. For example, a well-grown century plant is very attractive but quite dangerous unless it is completely out of traffic lanes.

For additional cactus spaces, one-fourth-inch plate-glass shelves, attached across the front of the windows, can be both attractive and efficient.

Glass shelves work well for plants that are not top-heavy and are stable. If the plants have a tendency to tip or vine, then a solution might be to put them in an indoor window box.

Another option for arranging cacti is to hang the plants. Make sure that the hook or bracket, and the way in which it is attached will support not only the pot but also the weight of the plant, the soil, and the water.

Think about the hangers, as well. Hangers of cord or leather may not last as long as wire or nylon. To avoid a messy accident, reinforce cord and leather hangers with transparent nylon filament or lightweight chain.

When deciding on a height, be sure you don't hang the pot so high that the cactus does not get enough window light or becomes difficult to water.

