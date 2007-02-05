Brunnera, Siberian Bugloss

Brunnera, or Siberian Bugloss, are from western Siberia. These plants are perennial forget-me-nots, named in honor of Swiss botanist Samuel Brunner. Some catalogs still call this species Anchusa myosotidiflora, its previous name. Showy blue flowers about 1/4-inch across bloom in clusters during spring. The leaves are large and heart-shaped on slightly hairy stems. Plants can reach 2 feet in height but usually grow about 18 inches tall. Where summers are cool, leaves grow larger.

How to grow: Brunneras thrive and spread in deep, moist soil with an abundance of organic matter, in full sun (only in the north) or partial shade. They will, however, do reasonably well in a dry spot if they have shade.

Propagation: By division or from seed.

Uses: They are lovely when massed in the front of a border and when naturalized at the verge of a wooded area or in a wild garden along a stream or by a pool. After blooming, the large leaves make an effective ground cover.

Scientific name: Brunnera macrophylla

