There are many reasons to select full sun perennials for your garden. Before you fall in love with a specific plant, make sure that it meets the criteria for your situation. Topping the list should be the amount of sun your garden receives.

Full sun perennial flowers require at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily. While the flowers don't need to be planted under a spotlight, they do need bright light for most of the day. Full sun perennials require the minimum all year long -- even during the shortened days of spring and fall. If your garden doesn't receive enough light, consider planting part shade perennials or full shade perennials. Some flowers, such as the Japanese Anemone, survive in full sun and partial shade. Select these plants if you are unsure about the type of light you get.

Advertisement

On this page, we've included links to full sun perennials, grouped according to color and light condition. Before planting, check with your garden center to make sure that the full sun perennials you've selected will flourish in your locale.

Blue to Purple Full Sun Perennials:

Full Sun Perennial Grasses and Foliage:

Multicolor Full Sun Perennials:

Pink to Fuchsia Full Sun Perennials:

White to Green Full Sun Perennials:

Yellow to Orange Full Sun Perennials:

Full Sun and Partial Shade Perennials:

Full Sun, Partial Shade, and Full Shade Perennials:

Didn't find what you were looking for? Try Perennial Flowers, Perennial Plants, or Full Sun Annuals for more information.