Zinnia is an annual flower among the favorite in American garden flowers, loved for its sturdy and colorful blooms.

Description: Zinnias can be grouped into three classes: tall (to 30 inches), intermediate (to 20 inches), and dwarf (to 12 inches). Flowers come in almost every color except blue and in many textures.

Advertisement

How to grow: Zinnias need full sun and rich, fertile soil. They grow best in hot, dry climates after the final frost, when the soil is warm. Depending on the size of the variety, space 6 to 12 inches apart. Powdery mildew can be a problem in humid locations.

Propagation: Zinnias grow fast, and early bloom can be achieved in most climates by sowing seeds directly into the soil. Seeds germinate in five to seven days at 70 degrees to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Uses: Dwarf and intermediate varieties can be used in beds and borders or in container plantings. Taller varieties should be moved to the back of the border or the cutting garden.

Related varieties: The tall variety includes Giant Cactus hybrids that come in many separate colors and in a mix. Peter Pan hybrids are dwarf plants with large flowers on short stems.

Scientific name: Zinnia elegans

Want more information? Try these: