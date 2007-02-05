Coreopsis (Perennial)

Several coreopsis species are perennials popular in the garden, all of them sporting bright daisylike flowers on wiry stems. Height varies with species and cultivar, ranging between nine inches and three feet. These perennial flowers bloom in shades of yellow, orange, and pink, with lance-shaped, oval, or threadlike leaves.

How to grow: Coreopsis species are happy in almost any well-drained garden soil in full sun. They are drought-resistant and an outstanding choice for hot, difficult places. Deadheading and frequent division keep plants going strong.

Propagation: By division in spring or from seed.

Uses: Excellent for wild gardens, containers, and in garden beds, these flowers are also popular for cutting. The smaller types look great in hanging baskets and as edging plants.

Related species: Coreopsis grandiflora Sunray bears double golden-yellow flowers on two-foot stems. C. lanceolata Brown Eyes has big yellow daisies with brown splotches on plants over two feet tall. C. verticillata Moonbeam has primrose yellow daisies in low-growing carpet and is a landscaping favorite. C. rosea is similar in form to Moonbeam but has pink flowers. It is not as strong a grower.

Scientific name: Coreopsis species

