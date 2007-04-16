How to Start a Garden

Do you have a bare patch of ground that's just calling out for flowers or vegetables? Make your garden dreams come true -- growing annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs takes a bit of know-how and elbow grease, but the results will be worth it.

Arm yourself with gardening knowledge before you tear into the soil -- keep reading to learn all about starting a garden.

Advertisement

Assess Your Garden Conditions

Survey the lay of the land before you make your gardening plans. Where are the buildings and large trees in relation to your garden plot? Is the soil fertile and ready to support plants? Will the garden drain well? Find answers to these questions before you plant your garden.

Preparing Garden Soil

Garden soil is made up of clay, sand, and silt; gardens grow best when your soil has the right balance of these materials. Fertilizer helps to make sure your plants are getting the nutrients they need.

­

­Garden Soil Tips

Before you begin planting, you must remove large stones from your garden and make sure the soil is adequately fertilized. Learn more tips on how to prepare your garden soil.

Buying Plants

Buying healthy, strong plants is important if you want to give your garden a good start. Stay away from plants that look diseased or discolored.

­Looking for more information about gardening? Try these: