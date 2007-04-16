Planting a Garden

Be gentle with the new seedlings in your garden.

While a great deal of work goes into getting your garden ready for this stage, planting feels like the real first step to getting your garden started. You must take great care with your new plants to make sure you get them in the ground without damage or distress.

The information in this article will give you everything you need to know to plant a garden. Learn about:

