" " Colleen Vanderlinden DCL

We haven't used our dryer in years. Literally, years. During the winter, we hang our clothes to dry on lines that run the length of our basement. During the spring, summer, and fall, our clothes are dried and freshened by Ma Nature.

We've loved the energy savings, the fact that we are lessening our impact on the environment, and the clean way our clothing smells -- no overpowering fabric softener smell here! But I have to admit that I, especially, love hanging clothes outdoors on the lines, feeling the warm sun and gentle breeze as I smooth and clip towels, t-shirts, and jeans onto the lines.

Your clothes will dry on the line. That's nature. But there are a few little tricks to line drying that will make the process run even more smoothly.

Tips for Line Drying Your Clothes