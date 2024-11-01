How to Get Grease Out of Clothes in 5 Easy Steps

When you look at industrial workplace and garage clothing today, they primarily use synthetic fibers like polyester, and that's for a good reason. The synthetic materials are resistant to grease stains, and are made to hold up against repeated machine washing with heavy detergents to get them clean every time.

With that in mind, synthetic materials can take plenty of elbow grease (rather than a gentle touch) for removing grease stains.

1. Remove Excess Grease

Scrape any dried clumps of grease off of the surface of the clothing using a coarse brush or a plastic scraper. Wetting the stained area can also help soften up any material around the grease stain.

Old grease stains will likely require more wetting and more scraping to make them cooperate. For the most stubborn stains, an oil-based lubricant like WD-40 can also help push out the grease.

2. The Dish Soap Method

Dawn dish soap and other brands of liquid dish soap include de-greasing chemicals that make them perfect for stain pretreatment, especially on tough synthetic fibers.

To treat the stain, simply squirt some dish soap on top of it and sprinkle with some warm water to let the soap work its magic. Let it sit for a couple minutes as it penetrates into the oil molecules.

3. Scrub

Scrub the stain using a washcloth or a coarse brush. The liquid dish soap should get foamy and start to brown in color as it pulls oil from the material.

4. Rinse

Use a warm water rinse to remove the remaining soap from the grease stain, and repeat the dish soap treatment if the stain is still obviously visible. If the stain persists after a few tries, you may want to invest in a chemical stain remover.

5. Throw It in the Wash

After pre-treating, immediately run the clothing in your washing machine to completely remove grease stains.

Most synthetic fabrics are just fine being washed in warm or hot water with a liquid enzyme detergent and won't fade or shrink, but consult the care tag on the clothing item if you are unsure. Machine dry on medium heat, or hang dry if you want to take extra care.