Growing Orchids

Many orchids react negatively to too much fertilizer, so fertilizing orchids is a careful process. But it is also not usually too labor intensive. Remember that in nature, orchids get only whatever fertilizer is delivered by the wind and the rain.



Minimal fertilizer or -- depending on the potting medium -- perhaps none

at all will be needed to keep this orchid looking its best.



Using elephant dung was recommended by the third World Orchid Congress for fertilizing orchids. But because very few elephants are found in trees, check with a successful grower for practical advice before experimenting with various fertilizers for the orchids in your collection.

The kind of fertilizer orchids might need depends, in part, on the kind of medium used for potting. Plants grown in osmunda need very little or no feeding. Those grown in fir bark will need additional nitrogen. Orchid plants should be fertilized only when they are actively growing.

