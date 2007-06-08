Growing Orchids

Scroll through the following brief descriptions of all different types of orchids, and see what catches your fancy. For additional information and assorted orchid photos, be sure to follow the links to the individual flowers. You'll be ready to start your orchid collection in no time.



This Chysis orchid is but one of the many types of orchids

you may include in your home collection.



Anota violacea or Rhynchostylis violacea orchid: This orchid produces a spray of lavender-and-white flowers in both winter and spring.



Anguloa uniflora orchid: Also known as the boat orchid or tulip orchid, this plant features a large, fragrant, creamy white flower.



Ascocentrum curvifolium orchid: This smaller orchid hails from Thailand and blooms in brilliant orange-red.



Brassavola orchid: Named for a Venetian botanist, this genus of orchids includes hardy plants that are easy to grow indoors.



Bulbophyllum lobbii orchid: This orchid has pseudobulbs and is named for its thick leaves. Its flower is beige with a yellow lip.

Cattleya orchid: This common family of orchids features flowers in the traditional orchid shape, and hybridizers have produced countless varieties.

Chysis laevis orchid: A bit temperamental, this orchid prefers not to be repotted and blooms in yellow and violet.



Cycnoches loddigesii orchid: Also known as the swan orchid, this plant can bloom with either male flowers, female flowers, or both. The two genders are both greenish-brown, but they have different shapes.



Cymbidium orchid: These orchids are well-loved and often used, and they can be rather large, although a smaller variety has been developed.



Dendrobium orchid: There are 1600 species in this orchid family, with flowers in every color. They are named for their natural tendency to live in trees.



Doritis orchid: This orchid offers leathery leaves and long-lasting flowers that bloom on a tall spike.

Epidendrum orchid: This orchid family features more than 1000 species, many with fragrant flowers.



Laelia orchid: Related to cattleyas, this orchid family ranges from plants with 8- to 10-foot flower sprays, to smaller cocktail varieties often used in corsages.



Lockhartia oerstedii orchid: Also known as the braided orchid because of the configuration of its leaves, this orchid blooms almost constantly with flowers that dangle on thin stems like earrings.

Lycaste orchid: This orchid family blooms in a variety of colors, and the plants with white blossoms are the national flower of Guatemala.



Maxillaria houtteana orchid: Easy to grow indoors, this orchid flowers in leathery cinnamon-brown.

Miltonia orchid: Also known as pansy orchids, these plants feature a flat, open flower and are nice to look at even when not in bloom.

Odontoglossum orchid: The flowers on this orchid seem to have teeth and a tongue, which is where it gets its name.

Oncidium orchid: The large sprays of yellow-brown flowers on these orchids have been compared to dancing dolls and showers of gold.

Paphiopedilum orchid: Also known as lady slipper orchids, these plants are related to easy-to-grow North American lady slippers.



Phalaenopsis orchid: Named the "moth orchid" because of the fluttering appearance of their flowers, these plants are ideal for growing indoors.



Pleurothallis orchid: This genus of American orchids features a variety of small and miniature species, some whose individual flowers can hardly be seen without a magnifying glass.



Renanthera Brookie Chandler orchid: This orchid likes to grow in household temperatures and gets its name from the antlers it appears to have.



Rhynchostylis coelestis orchid: Upright sprays of white and lavender-blue flowers are the hallmark of this orchid.

Rodriguezia secunda orchid: Named for a Spanish botanist, this orchid blooms in a rosy hue and grows nicely under artificial light.



Sophronitella violacea orchid: This tiny Brazilian orchid is usually less than three inches tall, but features one-inch lavender-rose flowers.



Stanhopea orchid: These orchids should be grown in wire-mesh baskets so their large, waxy flowers can hang down for dramatic effect.



Vanda orchid: These orchids are native to India and the Far East, and they can grow quite tall, so they require support.



With an abundance of orchids to choose from and the information you need to get them growing right here, there's nothing now to stop you from adding the beauty and elegance of these flowers to your home.



