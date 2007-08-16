Bathroom Design Ideas

Translucent glass panels create a sense of privacy, while enhancing the feeling of light and space.

" " White and glass make this bath appear bigger.

Transforming four cramped little rooms into a light-filled minimalist suite was the task in an apartment of a Victorian English mansion.

­The new scheme replaces a cluttered pair of bedrooms and bathrooms with a single space, zoned and demarcated by glass walls and internal windows. The bathroom is positioned in one corner of the space.

Glass panels, acid-etched so they're translucent but not transparent, were installed above the tub, replacing more traditional window coverings.

The mirrored panel above the artful glass sink is actually the front face of a built-in cupboard, while a vertical set of recessed shelving niches is used to display accessories.

Using glass instead of traditional opaque wall partitions to divide the space provides intriguing glimpses through to other areas and allows the not-always-plentiful English light to brighten the entire space.

A clean, simple base of stone and glass sets off the varying colors of paintings, cushions, and most of all, flowers and plants.

Using more glass is a great option in a bathroom that doesn't get a whole lot of sunlight. But if you are blessed with a naturally well-lit room, you can play up that advantage in your bathroom design. See the next page for ideas to incorporate natural sunlight.