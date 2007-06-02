Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

A big room can still be cozy with a warm color scheme of forest green and taupe, which also brings the calm tones of nature indoors. Manufacturer: Stanley Furniture Co.

Teens crave a space of their own to get away from it all, and this handsome room fulfills that need without any fuss. Whether the room is as small as a bunkhouse or as big as all outdoors, the decorating style known as "lodge" can make it a getaway any boy would enjoy.

Start with simple squared-off furniture in strongly grained oak or pine, or go for even more rustic pieces made of coarse-hewn or peeled logs. Add homespun fabrics in ticking stripes, lumberjack plaid, or other timeless country patterns.

A color scheme of red and hunter green or red and denim blue will give a rich, lively contrast to neutral wood tones. Let your boy's interests dictate the accessories, whether he's into cowboys or camping.

The next page of­fers more decorating ideas with a different kind of outdoor style.