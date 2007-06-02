Home & Garden
Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

by Heidi Tyline King & Mary Wynn Ryan

Blue Reigns Teen Bedroom Decorating Idea

Creamy yellow glazes simple furniture for a luscious look that's rich against French blue walls.
© Alain Giguere Manufacturer: EG Furniture

Not every girl goes fo­r pink in a big way, and some lose interest in it when they reach their teens. No problem! Versatile and popular, blue is a decorating idea just as likely to win her favor.

Blue is widely used in the bedroom because it's inherently soothing. In a south- or west-facing bedroom, the color is a practical choice because it's psychologically cooling. What's more, if your teen's room is on the small side, pale tints of blue work like white to visually expand the space.

Virtually any color looks fine with some tone of blue, but you may want to create contrast with darks and lights. Royal or navy blue comes alive with yellow; pale blue looks sophisticated next to deep magenta or fuchsia. Either way, blue is clearly cool.

On the next page, you'll learn how to "stay cool" with your teen by transforming the bedroom into a private getaway.

