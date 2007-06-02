Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

A bed ensemle of frisky butterflies matches well with garden-fresh colors. Retailer: Bombay Kids

Yellow-green, the color of young lettuce, is one of the most versatile hues around. Virtually every color pairs nicely with it, from sedate navy to cheery orange. But, when you pair yellow-green with red-violet, its color wheel complement, you get a scheme that's truly delightful.

This room shows how foolproof it can be. Against a chartreuse ground, bright white and magenta stand out as freshly as tulips in a spring field.

Even if your furniture is a darker wood you don't want to paint, this green keeps the whole scheme light and bright. It's a look that's fun and feminine and not at all babyish. If your gi­rl is looking for a more sophisticated take on pastel pink and green, this may be it!

