Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

This bedroom sports a scaled-down basketball court done up in favorite team colors. The shelving echoes the Cubist-inspired bed ensemble. Learn how to build checkmark shelves © Laurence Taylor Designer: Montanna & Associates. Architect: Tom Price

Successful, active teens have more complicated studies and more elaborate hobbies than their younger siblings, but they're still kids who need room to move. Great decorating ideas incorporate these hobbies into your teen's room.

Sleek, well-designed storage furniture can house a multitude of things in an orderly way. Even if orderliness is too much to hope for, furnishings like these at least keep the clutter out of sight and off the floor.

If your teen appreciates the natural warmth of wood furniture and built-ins, follow through with fabrics that echo these tawny tones. If he prefers an industrial look, you can furnish his space with laminates in cool neutral shades and inject a bit of warmth with red or another hot accent color. Either way, strive for simplicity, minimal hardware, and maximum freedom of movement.

