Teen Bedroom Decorating Ideas

A black garden bench has an airy look that keeps it in sync with the light look of this room. Find reasonably priced furniture at resale shops, and save on accessories by learning how to make a ribbon bulletin board © Michael Dunne. Designer: Laura Bohn Design Associates. Architect: Shope Reno Wharton

Decorating ideas for your teen's bedroom don't have to be expensive. If you think you have to invest in a wealth of brand-new matching furniture to set up a cool teen's room, take a second look. Pink and white never looked so hip!

A collection of unmatched pieces with graceful lines finds a home in this rather spacious room, but, even without the square footage, a space like this is anything but square. Are these pieces French antiques or just inspired finds? Who needs to know? The classic girl's room recipe of powder pink and white is enlivened by touches of dramatic black plus a rainbow of interesting jewel tones.

Look for furniture like this everywhere from casual outdoor furniture stores to resale shops, and keep function in mind. Without trying too hard, the result is an enviable offhand charm that can go the distance.

