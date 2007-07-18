Cabin Decor Ideas

New Becomes Old Again
A cherished log cabin glows with years of love and fond memories of time spent away from everyday cares. With the right cabin decor, even a new log cabin, like this one, can boast a well-loved feel.
The key is to layer architectural features, furnishings, and accessories. This home's balcony, with its pole railings, recalls grand old lodges like the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park.
A heavy ceiling truss looks as old as a medieval cathedral. Hickory twig furniture takes its cue from rustic, north woods style, yet the home is spacious and comfortable enough to suit today's tastes.
A key benefit of this layered decor is that it lends warmth to the home -- warmth that feels as if it has accumulated over time.