How to Turn a Bedroom Into an Exercise Room

When you want to get in or stay in shape, nothing beats regular exercise. Heading outdoors to jog or pedal your way to better health and a more attractive physique works, and a membership at a nearby gym can shame you into getting your money's worth with regular workouts, too.
If you like to sweat in private, though, a more intimate workout scenario may be for you. Turning a bedroom, basement or attic into a home gym can help make your daily weight training or cardio routine easier -- and that might mean sticking with your exercise regimen long enough to get the results you're after. If your exercise equipment is jammed up against a wall where you can't just hop onboard and start moving, stepping or pedaling, having a room dedicated to your daily workout may make sense.
Wanting a private space to work out isn't the only reason to convert a bedroom or other space into an exercise room, either. Having easy access to your weights or a comfy place to practice yoga or Pilates can be a time-saver. You won't have to waste valuable seconds on a jaunt to the gym or wait for access to your favorite equipment once you get there. There'll probably be fewer culinary temptations, too, like sugar-laden post-workout smoothies or that definitely-bad-for-you taco you pick up on your way home.
Let's take a look at a few ways to transform a bedroom into a workout room you'll actually want to spend time in. Bedrooms definitely have workout room potential, but there are some things you'll want to avoid.
