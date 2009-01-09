How Quikrete Works

­It seems like there's always something wrong with the house. After winter melted away, the pathway out front had a ton of new cracks. Then, as spring progressed, the rain showers showed just how flood-prone the basement is. And no matter what time of year, the garage floor always looks dingy.

Repairs can be costly. A dirty garage floor isn't necessarily a big problem, but it can be frustrating. This is where Quikrete products come into play. Whether you're repairing concrete structures or coating surfaces to maintain quality, Quikrete products can be a simple and inexpensive solution - they can make these household repairs can be a do-it-yourself process.

Concrete is a mixture of cement, water and aggregate (like gravel or sand). It's a popular building material because it's inexpensive and its ingredients are so simple and abundant. Concrete is also moldable and comes in multiple colors, making it extremely versatile and appropriate for a wide range of projects. A final plus: Concrete is tough. It's resistant to fire, rot, decay, extreme temperatures, wind, water and animal wear-down. The problem is, it's tricky to work with and takes a great deal of time to fully dry [source: Materials Science and Technology]. That's the advantage of Quikrete.

­Depending on the amount you use, quick-drying Quikrete concrete can set in as little as 10 minutes, although the common time for larger projects is between 20 and 40 minutes [source: Pavement Package]. You can buy it in small packages or bulk and then prepare, set and­ finish it all in one day. It relieves a lot of time and money stress associated with large home repairs -- if you don't want to rent a truck and heavy equipment or hire a contractor, Quikrete is for you.

The next two pages will go into more of the specific details of how to mix and set Quikrete, and what options you have. Head over to the next page to start learning setting up your own concrete project.