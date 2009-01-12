Home & Garden
How Garage Door Installation Works

by Sarah Siddons

Manual Garage Door Installation

Forget that­ fancy automatic door -- you want to install a manual garage door. While you might be the only person on your block to have a manual door, there are a few reasons why having one isn't so bad and why this less-convenient option has refused to die out. The main reason for their popularit­y is that they are often more secure. In addition, they are much easier to install -- and to fix, as there aren't too many parts involved -- than automatic garage doors.

­If you have a basic, un-insulated steel garage door, then you are a perfect candidate for a manual garage door. To install, all you need to do is secure the door with a torsion spring system. This kind of installation generally requires only a drill, its bits, a hex wrench and an open-end wrench.

Your installation instructions will probably vary, but the basics generally go something like this:

  1. Attach the flag bracket and horizontal angle, and connect them to the jamb.
  2. Connect the torsion tubs and the springs, and place them in each bracket.
  3. After measuring the length of release of the spring, tighten the screws to the torsion tube.
  4. Secure the left side drum, and then the right side drum.
  5. Attach the tube retainer and wind the spring [source: Clopaydoor].

These are the most basic instructions, but they give you an idea of the steps required to install a manual garage door. If you're looking for the convenience of a motor, read on to find out how to install an automatic garage door.

Old-Fashioned Security

There are many reasons why manual garage doors are more secure. Radio-operated motors, like those on automatic garage doors, can be hijacked. You can buy a device that "sniffs" out the frequency that a radio-operated garage door motor uses for less than $50 [source: Doors 4 Garages]! Automatic doors have a great safety feature in that if something blocks the path of a closing door, the door will stop closing and go back to opening. This feature is great if your kid is somehow playing with your garage door opener while you're backing your car out of the garage, but if someone with malicious intent puts something in the garage door's path as it closes, the door will automatically open, leaving it ripe for intrusion. Though this is more difficult to pull off without someone noticing, it's still possible. Lastly, manual garage doors generally require a key for entry, something that would be difficult for an unsavory character to obtain.

