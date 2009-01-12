How Garage Door Installation Works

Forget that­ fancy automatic door -- you want to install a manual garage door. While you might be the only person on your block to have a manual door, there are a few reasons why having one isn't so bad and why this less-convenient option has refused to die out. The main reason for their popularit­y is that they are often more secure. In addition, they are much easier to install -- and to fix, as there aren't too many parts involved -- than automatic garage doors.

­If you have a basic, un-insulated steel garage door, then you are a perfect candidate for a manual garage door. To install, all you need to do is secure the door with a torsion spring system. This kind of installation generally requires only a drill, its bits, a hex wrench and an open-end wrench.

Your installation instructions will probably vary, but the basics generally go something like this:

Attach the flag bracket and horizontal angle, and connect them to the jamb. Connect the torsion tubs and the springs, and place them in each bracket. After measuring the length of release of the spring, tighten the screws to the torsion tube. Secure the left side drum, and then the right side drum. Attach the tube retainer and wind the spring [source: Clopaydoor ].

These are the most basic instructions, but they give you an idea of the steps required to install a manual garage door. If you're looking for the convenience of a motor, read on to find out how to install an automatic garage door.