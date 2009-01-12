How Garage Door Installation Works

Manual Garage Door Installation
Forget that fancy automatic door -- you want to install a manual garage door. While you might be the only person on your block to have a manual door, there are a few reasons why having one isn't so bad and why this less-convenient option has refused to die out. The main reason for their popularity is that they are often more secure. In addition, they are much easier to install -- and to fix, as there aren't too many parts involved -- than automatic garage doors.
If you have a basic, un-insulated steel garage door, then you are a perfect candidate for a manual garage door. To install, all you need to do is secure the door with a torsion spring system. This kind of installation generally requires only a drill, its bits, a hex wrench and an open-end wrench.
Your installation instructions will probably vary, but the basics generally go something like this:
- Attach the flag bracket and horizontal angle, and connect them to the jamb.
- Connect the torsion tubs and the springs, and place them in each bracket.
- After measuring the length of release of the spring, tighten the screws to the torsion tube.
- Secure the left side drum, and then the right side drum.
- Attach the tube retainer and wind the spring [source: Clopaydoor].
These are the most basic instructions, but they give you an idea of the steps required to install a manual garage door. If you're looking for the convenience of a motor, read on to find out how to install an automatic garage door.