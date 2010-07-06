Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

by Sara Elliott
Take extra precautions, lock up, then leave your worries behind.
Take extra precautions, lock up, then leave your worries behind.
Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock

Don't let the anticipation of a well-deserved vacation blind you to the risks of leaving your home unprotected. Go ahead and plan your beach, camping or city shopping holiday, but take precautions before you leave. We subscribe to the "better safe than sorry" philosophy, so review your home safety checklist before you head out. A little extra vigilance will help keep your property and belongings safer while you're gone -- and will keep you from obsessing about security once you're on the road to fun and adventure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement