10 Tools for DIY Basement Finishing

Before you do any electrical work in your home, you need to step back and make sure you know exactly what you're doing. If there is any doubt at all -- or maybe even if there isn't -- you should call in a professional to handle the job. Electricity is not something to mess around with. But, if you're going to tackle the electrical work for your finished basement, then you'll want to get a good combination wire stripper and cutter. Household wires have a plastic coating that will pop right off on the first try, without breaking off individual strands. And the cutter is much more effective than scissors. Most of these gadgets also have wire gauges, so you can easily identify the size of each wire.

