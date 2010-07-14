Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

If you're thinking about getting a burglar alarm, join the ranks! About 1.8 million electronic security systems are installed in homes across the United States each year. And it's no wonder -- a house without a security system is three times more likely to be broken into than a residence with one, according to Simon Hakim, a professor of economics at Temple University in Philadelphia.

On average, you'll pay between $100 and $1,200 for a burglar alarm, plus a monthly monitoring fee of about $35. There are many good options. Look for a system with a separate control panel and key pad. Those that have both of these in the same unit can be easier for an intruder to defeat before the alarm notifies a monitoring center.

