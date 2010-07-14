Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

by Echo Surina
10

Arm Your Home with an Alarm System

If you're thinking about getting a burglar alarm, join the ranks! About 1.8 million electronic security systems are installed in homes across the United States each year. And it's no wonder -- a house without a security system is three times more likely to be broken into than a residence with one, according to Simon Hakim, a professor of economics at Temple University in Philadelphia.

On average, you'll pay between $100 and $1,200 for a burglar alarm, plus a monthly monitoring fee of about $35. There are many good options. Look for a system with a separate control panel and key pad. Those that have both of these in the same unit can be easier for an intruder to defeat before the alarm notifies a monitoring center.

Advertisement

Did you know?

Thieves are usually after items they can sell quickly for cash, like jewelry or handguns. Keep these things out of sight!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement