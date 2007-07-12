Window Treatment Ideas

©This End Up Furniture Co., Inc. Floral chintz is the definitive fabric for the English country style. English country merits more decorative furbelows at the windows, as evidenced by this pouf valance and balloon shade.

The best living rooms reflect the lifestyles of the homeowners, and for many people, the trend is toward increased comfort, which can translate into a more casual decorating style. In window treatments, formal detailing and fine fabrics will be replaced with fresh, creative styling and more exuberant, durable materials.

Colors can go bolder, too, without fear of violating timeless traditions. Unrestricted by a traditional style's constraints, a casual room can include livelier patterns, setting the mood for more kicked-back fun for family and friends.

For a living room with a country-French flavor, a large Roman shade and valance integrates the room's multiple windows and pulls together its design.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: