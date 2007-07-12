Window Treatment Ideas

© In a creative stroke of adaptive reuse, a 1940s tablecloth fabric brings high-spirited nostalgia to the window as a cafe curtain and matching valance.

Walk into almost any antiques shop and you're sure to find a section devoted just to them: furnishings, fabrics, and accessories from the 1940s and '50s. Window treatments are no exception. Baby boomers will remember some of these oddities first-hand -- the bright colors, chromes, and plastics that represented modernity, as it was known then.

But what was once a new design style has now become a vintage classic, not quite old enough yet to be strictly defined as antique. Brought into the home, these flavors of the not-so-distant past produce one of the hottest looks in design. Blending with today's kitchen appliances and architecture, they are infectious, spreading their good mood. Whether captured in spirit only, as a hand-painted valance that recalls the epoch's designs and palette, or in actual vintage fabrics reenlisted in a new role as window dressings, the retro looks at the window appear anything but old.

