Window Treatment Ideas

© An iridescent glow results from outfitting windows in matchstick shades painted white. Decorative drapery panels in matching white are secured with knots on thick poles.

Nothing dapples sunlight like matchstick window shades, making them one of the most versatile window treatments. In the bedroom, harsh light can be reduced with the shades closed while sun streams in through the cracks. The patterns of shadow and light that play upon the room are an ever-changing nature show. But there is one drawback: Because of their translucence, these shades won't provide the total privacy many bedrooms require. In that case, a supplement of opaque drapery is needed.

But for a bedroom that faces a private courtyard or an outdoor area otherwise concealed from the public's eye, nothing prevents matchstick shades from taking center stage at the window. Painted white, then paired with fixed, jumbo-knotted drapery panels that never close but really just frame the window, matchstick blinds create an ephemeral effect that's mesmerizing -- a plus for a private retreat. For a bedroom in which skylights are a major light source, the shades serve the practical end of screening light with no sacrifice to privacy.

