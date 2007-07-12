Window Treatment Ideas

© Old-fashioned ticking stripes are drafted into service on this bedroom window's insulated shade and matching curtains with tiebacks, creating a yesteryear feel.

Just as hair frames the face, tieback curtain panel window treatments frame the windows, accentuating them while providing some desired protection. Unlike straight-hanging draperies that fall vertically from the curtain rod, tiebacks -- an amazingly easy addition to any curtain panels -- allow the fabric to take shape at the window, creating more visual interest than plain, straight lines. When privacy is desired, one end of the tieback can be released to free the drapery panels into closing fully at the center.

The options for tiebacks are wide open, but a favorite treatment is sewing the drapery accoutrement from the same fabric as the main curtain. To dress up the tieback, consider trimming it in a border tape that's perhaps repeated elsewhere on the curtain -- as the valance hem and inside trim. Or omit any stitched-on trim, keeping the tie-backs in a single fabric matching the curtain panels. Decorative flair can be added with a brass star pin.

Wide, patterned hanging shades tied back with matching ribbon form the perfect complement to the floral print on this rooms furniture and pillows.

