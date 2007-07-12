Window Treatment Ideas

© A one-of-a-kind baseball-cap valance over a long window matches the room's black, white, and red palette. Privacy is guaranteed by white blinds trimmed in black tape.

Decorating boys' bedrooms takes a slightly different mind-set from that used in designing younger children's rooms, and window treatments are no exception. As the maturing boy is coming into his own identity, he wants a personal room environment. Window treatments need to be more streamlined and to-the-point without froufrou decorative embellishments that may work for a younger child.

Shades or blinds, which have a more architectural appearance than fabric draperies, provide a streamlined, undecorated look and a masculine effect. Printed vertical shades in dark colors, neutral blinds with an unusual baseball-cap valance, and plain white shades tied with black ribbons over white miniblinds are all answers that meet the needs of a boy.

" " © Faux finishes are perhaps the single most important decorating trend in home design. These vertical shades are printed in a dark-toned faux stone design.

