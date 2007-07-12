Window Treatment Ideas

©This End Up Furniture Co., Inc. The complementary colors yellow and blue team up on this window treatment for a look that's a hit for either a boy's or a girl's bedroom.

A stagecoach valance is slightly indented by two straps hanging from the top to create a large central scallop. As a window treatment, it creates a playful look especially appropriate for children's rooms and gives a finished decorative look appropriate for either boys or girls.

A valance frees up the remainder of the window for a treatment that provides privacy and sunscreen, such as standard white blinds or miniblinds or even a simple lower tab curtain. In the room shown here, the stagecoach valance is made important with powerful patterns and special treatments.

